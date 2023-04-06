CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Scam Case
1-MIN READ

ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Scam Case

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 16:28 IST

New Delhi, India

This is ED’s second supplementary Prosecution Complaint, the agency’s equivalent of a charge sheet. (Representative Image/ IANS)

The complaint has been filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and firms related to them

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a court here in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull put up the charge sheet before the judge concerned for consideration on April 14.

This is ED’s second supplementary Prosecution Complaint, the agency’s equivalent of a charge sheet.  The complaint has been filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and firms related to them.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
