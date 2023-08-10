ED Moves Delhi HC Against Relief to NewsClick, Says Probe Revealed Money Laundering Offence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking vacation of its interim order directing no coercive action against the news website NewsClick, which allegedly propagated Chinese propaganda in India.

The agency said the news portal’s plea, in which the interim order was passed, sought quashing of ECIR which is an internal document and is not even statutory as held by the Supreme Court in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary & Ors. vs. Union of India & Ors.

The ED said it has been held repeatedly by the Courts including the Supreme Court that at the stage of summons, a person cannot even qualify as a person aggrieved and therefore, the Writ Petitions would not be maintainable being wholly premature.

ED Says Probe Revealed Money Laundering Offence by NewsClick

The federal agency said in light of a further investigation into the matter, additional material has been revealed which discloses the commission of the offence of money laundering as well as the commission of a scheduled offence which has been intimated to the predicate agency as well, by way of an appropriate communication u/s 66(2) of the PMLA as well.

The relevant facts will be produced in a sealed cover before this High Court during the course of the hearing as it is a subject matter of ongoing investigation, the ED said.

Earlier this week, an investigation by New York Times revealed how a group of influence campaigns, media organisations and shell companies were funded by China to propagate Chinese propaganda. The investigation has claimed that American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, closely linked to a news website NewsClick, worked closely with the Chinese government media machine and was part of its worldwide propaganda.

The investigation showed how Singham financed a news site, NewsClick, which was also part of the Chinese propaganda. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted the raid at the NewsClick office in New Delhi in 2021 and began an enquiry against the website based on strong evidence of money laundering.

The New York Times tracked hundreds of millions of dollars to groups linked to Neville Roy Singham- which included a think tank and an event space in the US, a political party in South Africa and news organisations in India and Brazil.

ALLEGATIONS UNFOUNDED, WITHOUT BASIS IN FACT OR LAW: NEWSCLICK on NYT Report

In a statement to News18, NewsClick said the allegations being made against them by certain political actors and sections of the media are unfounded and without basis in fact or law.

“…various false and misleading allegations have been levelled against Newsclick which pertain to matters that are currently sub judice before courts in India. We respect the sanctity of the legal process and do not intend to indulge in a media trial. The allegations being made against us by certain political actors and sections of the media are unfounded and without basis in fact or law," read the statement.

Newsclick said it is an independent news organisation, and any insinuation that they function as a “mouth-piece of the Communist Party of China or other interests" is false.

“We reiterate our faith in the Indian Courts and are confident that Newsclick has, and continues to function in accordance with Indian law. Notably, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi has, having found a prima facie case in favour of Newsclick, granted interim protection from arrest to various officials of the company. Further, the Hon’ble Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Special Acts), Delhi, has dismissed a complaint filed by the income tax authorities against Newsclick, finding the same to be without merit," the statement said.