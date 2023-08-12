ED Produces Senthil Balaji Before City Court After Its Custody Ends; Minister to Be in Judicial Remand Till Aug 25

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case, before a sessions court here, after completion of its custody. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the ED, remanded him to judicial custody till August 25.

The judge had on August 7 permitted the ED to take custody of Senthil Balaji for 5 days for the purpose of interrogation in connection with the case.

Since the custody came to an end on Saturday, the ED produced him before the judge. Balaji was arrested in June in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam while being Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.