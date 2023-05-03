CHANGE LANGUAGE
ED Raids Manappuram Finance Premises in Kerala on Money Laundering Charges
1-MIN READ

ED Raids Manappuram Finance Premises in Kerala on Money Laundering Charges

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 13:32 IST

New Delhi, India

An email sent to the company did not elicit an immediate response (Representational Image/IANS)

A total of four premises, including the headquarters of the company in Thrissur and those of its promoters are being searched

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to non-banking finance company Manappuram Finance in Kerala as part of a money laundering investigation against it, official sources said.

They said the raids are being undertaken to gather evidences related to allegations of collecting public deposits worth over Rs 150 crore by the company in contravention of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

A total of four premises, including the headquarters of the company in Thrissur and those of its promoters are being searched, they said.

An email sent to the company did not elicit an immediate response.

The agency, according to sources, suspects “large-scale" cash transactions by the company and is looking at gathering documents and recording statements of the company executives in this context.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:May 03, 2023, 13:32 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 13:32 IST