CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » ED Raids Two Congress Leaders' Premises in Haryana's Hisar
1-MIN READ

ED Raids Two Congress Leaders' Premises in Haryana's Hisar

Published By: Pragati Pal

IANS

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 13:45 IST

Hisar, India

As of now, the ED has not made any official statement on the matter. (File Image: News18)

As of now, the ED has not made any official statement on the matter. (File Image: News18)

The ED team reached the houses of both Congress leaders at 7 am Both families have business connections with the Khanak-Dadam mining business

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was reportedly conducting search operations on the premises belonging to Congress leader Surender Malik, who died around a month ago, and Ved Pal Tanwar in Haryana’s Hisar.

According to sources, Ajit Singh, the father of the late Congress leader, his widow Deepali, son Dushyant, and his sister-in-law Monika are present at the bungalow.

The ED team reached the houses of both Congress leaders at 7 am Both families have business connections with the Khanak-Dadam mining business.

As of now, the ED has not made any official statement on the matter.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
Tags:
  1. ED
  2. haryana
  3. congress
first published:August 03, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 13:45 IST