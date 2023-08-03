ED Raids Two Congress Leaders' Premises in Haryana's Hisar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was reportedly conducting search operations on the premises belonging to Congress leader Surender Malik, who died around a month ago, and Ved Pal Tanwar in Haryana’s Hisar.
According to sources, Ajit Singh, the father of the late Congress leader, his widow Deepali, son Dushyant, and his sister-in-law Monika are present at the bungalow.
The ED team reached the houses of both Congress leaders at 7 am Both families have business connections with the Khanak-Dadam mining business.
As of now, the ED has not made any official statement on the matter.
