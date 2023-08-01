CHANGE LANGUAGE
ED Searches Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal's Residence
1-MIN READ

ED Searches Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal's Residence

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 13:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The source said that the financial probe agency's action was based on the complaint by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case against Munjal

In trouble for Hero Motocorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at his residence and several other locations.

According to ED sources, the agency sleuths carried out the searches at premises of Munjal and 10 others.

The source said that the financial probe agency’s action was based on the complaint by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case against Munjal.

The DRI team had found foreign currency from Munjal’s premises, the source claimed.

However, the officials of the ED remained tight-lipped on the case and searches against Hero Moto Corp chairman.

Further details were awaited.

Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime.
first published:August 01, 2023, 13:46 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 13:46 IST