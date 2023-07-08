Education Ministry Flags Financial Irregularities in Bengal’s Midday Meal, Says Funds Diverted for Poll Purposes

The Centre has flagged “serious financial anomalies” in the implementation of the midday meal (now PM Poshan) scheme in West Bengal with the ministry of education writing to the state government to submit a report. One of the major irregularities being raised is the diversion of funds under the scheme for poll purposes.

The ministry on Friday wrote to the state government seeking a detailed factual report to be submitted immediately. The letter highlights the “huge and inexplicable” balance amount of Rs 4,174 crore in the single nodal account (SNA) meant for disbursing PM POSHAN funds.

“Bare perusal of fund transfer suggests that funds earmarked for midday meal under PM Poshan are being used for a different purpose. However, the papers made available on WhatsApp by the state officials suggest that a dormant account is being used for transfer of funds for state elections,” the ministry letter read.

It further stated that it is a possibility that allotments under the PM Poshan scheme in pre-PFMS days are being used for purposes other than the scheme. “It is also surprising that a dormant bank account is being used for financial transactions,” it said.

The letter also stated that it was unclear as to how the balance in the SNA account has increased from Rs 1,542.17 crore to Rs 4,174.28 crore, while the state government has certified in January 2022 that the entire unused amount available in the bank account of all implementing agencies has been transferred to the SNA.

“This appears to be a highly incongruous situation, more so in the context of the state government’s above undertaking,” the letter read.

In February, the Centre had asked the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) to conduct a special audit of the implementation of the PM Poshan scheme in West Bengal. Under the scheme, one hot cooked meal is to be served to students up to Class VIII during school hours in government schools across the country.

In January, the ministry had formed a joint review mission to check the implementation of the scheme in the state with officials from Delhi carrying out inspections. The state government has claimed that it is the Centre’s “political vendetta” that is driving these attacks on it.

During the last Parliament session, Trinamool Congress leaders had also alleged that the Centre has not been releasing funds that are due to the state under different welfare schemes.