Efforts on to Nab Those Trying to Pass off Myanmar Killing Video as Manipur Incident: Police

Manipur Police said efforts were underway, by tracing IP addresses, to nab those responsible for circulating a “fake news" item in which a video of the killing of a woman in neighbouring Myanmar was being passed off as an incident that took place in the northeastern state.

Cyber Crime police station has registered an FIR in this connection and is investigating the matter.

The video shows the killing of a woman by armed men in Myanmar.

The clip was being circulated to incite rioting and efforts are on to arrest those who are spreading the fake news, the police tweeted.

“FIR registered for spreading fake news: On 24/07/2023, Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Manipur registered a case in connection with the viral video of a woman being assaulted and killed by a mob including armed men (which happened in Myanmar), which has been falsely depicted as a case of Manipur.

“Attempt is made to identify and arrest the accused persons for spreading false news with intent to disturb public tranquillity, incite riot, and create serious breach of law and order in the state," the police said in a Twitter post.

The circulation of the “fake news" came days after a video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting condemnation countrywide.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.