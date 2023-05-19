CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Egra Blast Accused Bhanu Bag Dies at Odisha Hosp Days After 9 Killed at Illegal Firecracker Factory
1-MIN READ

Egra Blast Accused Bhanu Bag Dies at Odisha Hosp Days After 9 Killed at Illegal Firecracker Factory

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:22 IST

Cuttack, India

CID officials and security personnel investigate the site after an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit at Egra in Purba Medinipur district. (PTI)

CID officials and security personnel investigate the site after an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit at Egra in Purba Medinipur district. (PTI)

The blast at the illegal firecracker factory in Egra in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district had killed nine people on Tuesday, following which Bhanu Bag was detained in Balasore, Cuttack by the CID and East Medinipur police

Krishnapada Bag alias Bhanu Bag, the absconding owner of the illegal firework factory in Egra’s Khadikul village, died at 3 am on Friday at a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack. The accused had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries.

The blast at the illegal firecracker factory in Egra in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district had killed nine people on Tuesday, following which Bhanu Bag was detained in Balasore, Cuttack by the CID and East Medinipur police.

Bhanu was admitted to a private nursing home with burn injuries. His son, who was also admitted with injuries at a Cuttack hospital, and nephew were arrested by the police.

On the day of the incident, Bhanu and two other people fled to Balasore on a motorcycle and were admitted at the private nursing home. He had been running the illegal firecracker factory for over 25 years.

History of Blast at Bhanu Bag’s Factory

• In 1995, a blast in his factory had killed four people.

• In 2001, Bhanu’s brother was injured in the blast.

• In 2014 again a blast took place.

• In 2023’s blast nine people were killed.

top videos

    His death is likely to put the entire investigation in set back as he was the prime accused.

    (details to follow)

    About the Author
    Kamalika Sengupta
    Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa...Read More
    first published:May 19, 2023, 09:00 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 09:22 IST