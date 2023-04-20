Eid-Al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Festivities to Commence in India, Saudi After Shawwal Crescent Sighting at This Time

Read more

Eid 2023 Live Updates: Muslims around the globe are preparing to observe Eid al-Fitr 2023, as the month of Ramadan, which involves fasting for a period of thirty days, comes to an end. The date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, and this year it is anticipated to commence on Saturday, April 22. Muslims in various countries across the Middle East and West, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and the United Kingdom, will be preparing for Chaand Raat celebrations as they look to sight the crescent moon on the evening of April 20.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged all Muslims in the country to search for the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of April 20, 2023, corresponding to Ramadan 29 of the Islamic year 1444 AH. According to an official statement, individuals who spot the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or binoculars are requested to report to the nearest court and record their testimony.

Thirteen Arab countries’ astronomy experts clarified that the crescent moon in Shawwal cannot be seen on April 20 in the Arab and Islamic regions, according to the Khaleej Times. Nonetheless, astronomers are still uncertain about the sighting of the Eid Al Fitr crescent on April 20, with differing opinions on its visibility. The International Astronomy Centre stressed that the precise date of Eid Al Fitr is influenced by a range of factors, including jurisprudential and scientific considerations.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, and Muslims all over the world express their gratitude to Allah for granting them good health and endurance during the period of fasting, known as Ramzan or Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr is a significant event for Muslims worldwide as it marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, during which they fast. The term “Eid al-Fitr” translates to the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

During Eid al-Fitr, individuals dress up in new attire, prepare delectable dishes, engage in charitable acts, and visit their loved ones to celebrate the occasion.

History of Eid al-Fitr

According to Islamic tradition, it is widely believed that Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr serves as the conclusion of the daily fasting from dawn to dusk throughout the month of Ramadan and marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal. Observing Eid ul Fitr is a way of expressing gratitude to Allah for granting the strength and fortitude to uphold the fasting customs throughout the month of Ramadan.

In Islam, it is widely believed that good deeds are rewarded tenfold, and as such, the 30-day fasting period of Ramadan is seen as a means of attaining prosperity, harmony, and peace for those who fully embrace and dedicate themselves to this sacred practice.

Muslims worldwide observe Eid ul Fitr by performing prayers followed by a sermon shortly after sunrise. The day continues with worshippers donning new attire, exchanging greetings with the phrase “Eid Mubarak,” and sharing sweets. Children receive gifts and cash from elders, which is known as Eidi.

A sumptuous feast featuring a variety of dishes such as Haleem, Kebabs, Biryani, Nihari, and mouth-watering desserts like Seviyan is an essential part of the celebration.

