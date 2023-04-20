Eid-Al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Festivities to Commence in India, Saudi After Shawwal Crescent Sighting at This Time

Live now
Key EventsKey Events
Moon sighting is of great importance in Islam as it marks the beginning and end of the sacred month of Ramadan. Religious authorities traditionally look to the night sky to catch a glimpse of the crescent moon. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Muslim calendar follows the lunar cycle, making moon sighting a crucial tradition in Islam.
Get ready for a spectacular display of fireworks during Eid celebrations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to the Khaleej Times. Here are some places where you can catch the show:
Dubai:
Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: 9 pm on April 22 Dubai Parks and Resorts: 7 pm and 9 pm on April 22 Global Village Dubai: every night from April 21 to April 29
Abu Dhabi:
Yas Island: 9 pm on the first and second nights of the festival Hudayriyat Island: 9 pm on April 22 Abu Dhabi Corniche: 9 pm on April 21
This year solar eclipse will take place on April 20. It will be a rare hybrid total solar eclipse visible in the southern hemisphere. This has further led to confusion over the timing of the end of Ramadan. READ MORE
Astronomy experts from 13 Arab countries issued a statement clarifying that the crescent moon in the month of Shawwal cannot be seen on April 20 with the naked eye in the Arab and Islamic regions, the Khaleej Times reported. However, there is still confusion among astronomers about the sighting of the Eid Al Fitr crescent on Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, with conflicting opinions on its visibility. The International Astronomy Centre emphasized that the exact date of Eid Al Fitr is influenced by various factors, including both jurisprudential and scientific considerations.
A woman decorates her hand with henna at a street market as preparations are made for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
More than 2.5 million worshippers, including Umrah pilgrims and visitors, attended Khatm Al-Qur’an prayers on the 28th night of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, according to a report by Saudi Gazette. This prayer marks the conclusion of recitation of the whole Qur’an during Taraweeh night prayers. The prayers were led by Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, with more than 2 million people joining him.
People buy traditional sweets in preparation for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations, at a shop, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Indian banks will be closed on Saturday, August 22, to mark the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr. This bank holiday, which is a non-working day, falls on the fourth Saturday of the month according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule. Some banking regions may also observe a holiday on Friday, April 21, for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida. In India, bank holidays are categorized as National Holidays and Government Holidays.
Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. After a month of fasting and acts of piety during the holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr is eagerly awaited and celebrated with great enthusiasm. Traditionally observed on the first day of the Islamic month of ‘Shawwal,’ which is the tenth month of the year, it is determined by the sighting of the moon. On this joyous occasion, families and friends come together to celebrate and indulge in delicious delicacies ranging from succulent kebabs to Shahi Tukda. If you are planning to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, here are some of the best places to rejoice with your loved ones. READ MORE
The festive mood of shoppers in Kashmir has been dampened by incessant rainfall over the past two days ahead of Eid preparations. Customers and shoppers alike have noticed a lack of rush in the market compared to previous years. Customer Nisar Hussain expressed disappointment saying that the rain had hampered the fervor. Similarly, Farah Zainab, a shopper shared that her shopping plans were somewhat hindered due to the weather conditions. She added that the inclement weather had caused traffic jams in the city due to ongoing construction work.
The Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines for holding programs in the state, directing that no religious events should be organized in a manner that obstructs roads and traffic. With festivals such as Eid and Akshay Tritiya approaching, the government emphasized the primary responsibility of ensuring the safety of all citizens. As per Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, the police will need to exercise extra caution as the month of Ramzan is ongoing, and celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya, and Parshuram Jayanti are expected to fall on the same day, i.e., April 22, given the current circumstances.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged all Muslims in the country to search for the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of April 20, corresponding to Ramadan 29 of the Islamic year 1444 AH. According to an official statement, individuals who spot the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or binoculars are requested to report to the nearest court and record their testimony.
Muslims in various countries across the Middle East and West, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and the United Kingdom, will be preparing for Chaand Raat celebrations as they look to sight the crescent moon on the evening of April 20.
Eid al-Fitr 2023 is expected to be celebrated in India tentatively on April 22. However, if the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, which marks the beginning of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, is not confirmed on April 22, then the festival will be observed on April 23 instead.
Eid 2023 Live Updates: Muslims around the globe are preparing to observe Eid al-Fitr 2023, as the month of Ramadan, which involves fasting for a period of thirty days, comes to an end. The date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, and this year it is anticipated to commence on Saturday, April 22. Muslims in various countries across the Middle East and West, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and the United Kingdom, will be preparing for Chaand Raat celebrations as they look to sight the crescent moon on the evening of April 20.
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, and Muslims all over the world express their gratitude to Allah for granting them good health and endurance during the period of fasting, known as Ramzan or Ramadan.
Eid al-Fitr is a significant event for Muslims worldwide as it marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, during which they fast. The term “Eid al-Fitr” translates to the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”
During Eid al-Fitr, individuals dress up in new attire, prepare delectable dishes, engage in charitable acts, and visit their loved ones to celebrate the occasion.
History of Eid al-Fitr
According to Islamic tradition, it is widely believed that Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr serves as the conclusion of the daily fasting from dawn to dusk throughout the month of Ramadan and marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal. Observing Eid ul Fitr is a way of expressing gratitude to Allah for granting the strength and fortitude to uphold the fasting customs throughout the month of Ramadan.
In Islam, it is widely believed that good deeds are rewarded tenfold, and as such, the 30-day fasting period of Ramadan is seen as a means of attaining prosperity, harmony, and peace for those who fully embrace and dedicate themselves to this sacred practice.
Muslims worldwide observe Eid ul Fitr by performing prayers followed by a sermon shortly after sunrise. The day continues with worshippers donning new attire, exchanging greetings with the phrase “Eid Mubarak,” and sharing sweets. Children receive gifts and cash from elders, which is known as Eidi.
A sumptuous feast featuring a variety of dishes such as Haleem, Kebabs, Biryani, Nihari, and mouth-watering desserts like Seviyan is an essential part of the celebration.
(With inputs from agencies)
