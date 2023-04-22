Eid ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE: Modi, Yogi Wish 'Health & Harmony' as India Celebrates; See Namaz Timings

Read more

News agency PTI quoted Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed as saying that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted everywhere. Hence, eid will be celebrated in the country today, April 22.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmed, who subscribes to the Barelvi school of Sunni Islam, said: “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper.”

Shia cleric and Imam of Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, said the moon was also sighted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

Khanqah Mujibia, situated in Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif, had also announced the sighting of the Eid moon on late Friday evening. Khanqah Mujibia is a spiritual centre of the Muslims and the biggest Eidgah of the members of minority community in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Here are Eid Namaz Timings According to Phulwari Sharif

• 8 am for Jama Masjid in Patna’s New Market

• 7:30 am at Patna’s New Market

• 7:45 am at Daniyapur’s Jama Masjid

• 7:15 am for Patna’s Haj Bhawan

• 7:30 am for Phulwari Sharif’s Mariam Masjid

• 8:50am for Phulwari Sharif’s Badi Khanqah

• 9 am for Phulwari Sharif’s Chhoti Khanqah

Namaz Timings in Delhi

• 6:30 am at Jama Masjid

• 7.30 am at Shahi Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri

• 7.30 am at Idgah Kotla, Trilokpuri

• 7.30 am at Masjid Khalilullah, Batla House

• 7:45 am at Masjid Abul Fazal

• 8:00 am at Shahi Idgah

• 8:00 am at Masjid Rabia, Hamdard University

• 8:00 am at Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmiri Gate

• 8:00 am at Dargah Shah Waliullah Mosque

• 8:00 am at Jamia Millia Islamia Mosque

• 8:30 am at Shahi Idgah, Mehrauli

• 9:00 am at Dargah Shah, Jorbagh

• 9:00 am at Shia Jama Masjid, Noida

• 9:00 am at Masjid Nizamuddin Dargah

• 9:00 am at Masjid Babul, Okhla Vihar

Extending Eid greetings, President Droupadi Murmu urged all to take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society. “Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greeting to people on Eid-ul-Fitr, along with other festivals of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti. He appealed to people to celebrate the festivals while taking all precautions in view of the coronavirus infection, an official statement here said.

CM Yogi said the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and strengthens social unity as well as enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony, he added. The chief minister said that everyone should take a pledge to strengthen social harmony on the occasion of Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

