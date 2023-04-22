CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Eid ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE: Modi, Yogi Wish 'Health & Harmony' as India Celebrates; See Namaz Timings

Live now

Eid ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE: Modi, Yogi Wish 'Health & Harmony' as India Celebrates; See Namaz Timings

Eid Mubarak Wishes 2023 Live: Muslims thank Allah for the holy Quran on Eid ul-Fitr (also known as Eid al-fitr or Id ul-fitr) as the sacred book was revealed to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat al-Qadr

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 09:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. (PTI Photo)

Eid ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: May this Eid bring you peace, prosperity and success in all your endeavors. Have a blessed Eid — with the message, we begin the day as Indian Muslims mark the end of the holy period of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth Islamic month.

Muslims thank Allah for the holy Quran on Eid ul-Fitr (also known as Eid al-fitr or Id ul-fitr) as the sacred book was revealed to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat al-Qadr, one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan. Read More

Apr 22, 2023 09:47 IST

Eid 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wishes India on Eid

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took to their Twitter to wish everyone on Eid. The former MP was recently disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.

 

 

Apr 22, 2023 09:31 IST

Eid al-Fitr 2023: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wished everyone the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished for the prosperity of the people.

 

”Greetings to my fellow citizens on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion & sharing in all and strengthens the pluralistic bonds of our people. May the celebrations usher prosperity and be an opportunity to serve humanity,” he tweeted.

Apr 22, 2023 09:15 IST

Eid 2023: Jama Masjid All Decked Up for Eid Festivities- Visuals Here!

Hundreds of devotees on Saturday reached Delhi’s grand Jama Masjid to offer the first Namaz of Eid al-Fitr. Visuals coming from the site show people hugging each other while extending Eid greetings amid heavy security.

 

 

Apr 22, 2023 09:08 IST

Eid 2023: PM Modi Extends Eid al-Fitr Greeting to India!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his Twitter to wish everyone a happy and prosperous Eid. ‘Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak! he tweeted.

 

Apr 22, 2023 09:04 IST

Eid 2023: Wondering When to Offer Namaz? Know All Namaz Timings Here!

Here are Eid Namaz Timings According to Phulwari Sharif

• 8 am for Jama Masjid in Patna’s New Market • 7:30 am at Patna’s New Market • 7:45 am at Daniyapur’s Jama Masjid • 7:15 am for Patna’s Haj Bhawan • 7:30 am for Phulwari Sharif’s Mariam Masjid • 8:50am for Phulwari Sharif’s Badi Khanqah • 9 am for Phulwari Sharif’s Chhoti Khanqah

Namaz Timings in Delhi

• 6:30 am at Jama Masjid • 7.30 am at Shahi Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri • 7.30 am at Idgah Kotla, Trilokpuri • 7.30 am at Masjid Khalilullah, Batla House • 7:45 am at Masjid Abul Fazal • 8:00 am at Shahi Idgah • 8:00 am at Masjid Rabia, Hamdard University • 8:00 am at Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmiri Gate • 8:00 am at Dargah Shah Waliullah Mosque • 8:00 am at Jamia Millia Islamia Mosque • 8:30 am at Shahi Idgah, Mehrauli • 9:00 am at Dargah Shah, Jorbagh • 9:00 am at Shia Jama Masjid, Noida • 9:00 am at Masjid Nizamuddin Dargah • 9:00 am at Masjid Babul, Okhla Vihar

Apr 22, 2023 08:58 IST

Eid 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Special Eid Event in Patna - WATCH

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday visited Gandhi Maidan in Patna, as people offered namaz here on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

 

Apr 22, 2023 08:55 IST

Special Namaz at Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah- WATCH

People offer namaz at Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Watch Video!

Meanwhile, People throng marketplaces in Mumbai on Eid.

 

Apr 22, 2023 08:49 IST

Eid 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Eid Mubarak Wish for Muslim Brothers

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended Eid greetings to the British Muslim community, reflecting on their contributions to life in the country.

As Ramadan comes to an end, I would like to send my warmest wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world as they mark Eid al Fitr,” said Sunak.

 

“Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy. This was evident earlier this year, through the community’s outstanding response to support the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” he said.

Apr 22, 2023 08:45 IST

Eid 2023: No Eid Prayers at Sambhalpur Eidgah This Year

The district administration has decided not to allow Eid congregation at the Eidgah in Sambalpur as the curfew continues to remain in force in the city since April 14 midnight. However, devotees are allowed to pray at the mosque.

Members of the community agreed to the proposal and gave an assurance to the authorities that they will instead offer namaz at 10 mosques across the city.

Apr 22, 2023 08:43 IST

Eid 2023: President Droupadi Murmu’s Message For India on Eid

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid al-Fitr and urged all to take a pledge to promote brotherhood and harmony in the society on this occasion.

 

Apr 22, 2023 08:39 IST

Eid al-Fitr 2023: Sudanese Authorities Agree to Ceasefire Calls Amid Eid Celebrations

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds.

The truce will begin at 6 am on Friday, to coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s army began on Saturday, with an aim to derail the internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Apr 22, 2023 08:37 IST

Eid 2023: No Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan Today In View of Eid

There will be no change of guard ceremony on April 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on account of Eid, an official statement said on Friday.

“The change of guard ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 22, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to gazetted holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said the statement issued by the President’s office.

 

Apr 22, 2023 08:36 IST

Eid 2023: Festivities Through Camera Lens- Catch Best Eid Images here!

Eid 2023 festivities captured in pictures!

Eid 2023: Festivities Through Camera Lens- Catch Best Eid Images here!
People shop at a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi. (Reuters)
Eid 2023: Festivities Through Camera Lens- Catch Best Eid Images here!
United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi speaks to send greetings on the occasion of Eid as he floats inside the International Space Station (ISS) (Reuters)
Eid 2023: Festivities Through Camera Lens- Catch Best Eid Images here!
Filipino Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Taguig City, Manila. (Reuters)
Eid 2023: Festivities Through Camera Lens- Catch Best Eid Images here!
A child holds a balloon during Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Apr 22, 2023 08:27 IST

Eid 2023: We Brought Special 'Eid Mubarak Messages' For Your Loved Ones

For Muslims around the world, the holy festival of Eid signifies the conclusion of the month-long Ramadan fast (Roza) from sunrise to dark. On this occasion, greet your dear ones with these special messages and wishes.

  • Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!
  • Sending you warm wishes and happiness on the occasion of Eid. Remember me in your prayers.
  • On this auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, I wish Allah always guides you and shows you the right path. Eid Mubarak!
  • On this blessed occasion, I pray that Allah blesses you with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!
  • May this Eid bring unlimited joys and open doors of opportunities for the good of you and your family. May this holy day bring you love and peace and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak.
Apr 22, 2023 08:22 IST

Eid Al-Fitr 2023 Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Vouches For Harmony, Brotherhood in His Eid Message

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and said the festival brings the message of happiness and strengthens social unity.

He added that everyone should take a pledge to strengthen social harmony on the occasion of Eid.

Read more

News agency PTI quoted Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed as saying that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted everywhere. Hence, eid will be celebrated in the country today, April 22.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmed, who subscribes to the Barelvi school of Sunni Islam, said: “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper.”

Shia cleric and Imam of Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, said the moon was also sighted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

Khanqah Mujibia, situated in Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif, had also announced the sighting of the Eid moon on late Friday evening. Khanqah Mujibia is a spiritual centre of the Muslims and the biggest Eidgah of the members of minority community in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Extending Eid greetings, President Droupadi Murmu urged all to take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society. “Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greeting to people on Eid-ul-Fitr, along with other festivals of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti. He appealed to people to celebrate the festivals while taking all precautions in view of the coronavirus infection, an official statement here said.

CM Yogi said the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and strengthens social unity as well as enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony, he added. The chief minister said that everyone should take a pledge to strengthen social harmony on the occasion of Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

