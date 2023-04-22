Eid ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE: Modi, Yogi Wish 'Health & Harmony' as India Celebrates; See Namaz Timings

Live now
Curated By: Kavya Mishra
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 09:47 IST
New Delhi, India
Eid ul-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: May this Eid bring you peace, prosperity and success in all your endeavors. Have a blessed Eid — with the message, we begin the day as Indian Muslims mark the end of the holy period of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth Islamic month.
Muslims thank Allah for the holy Quran on Eid ul-Fitr (also known as Eid al-fitr or Id ul-fitr) as the sacred book was revealed to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat al-Qadr, one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan. Read More
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took to their Twitter to wish everyone on Eid. The former MP was recently disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.
मिठास मुबारक! मेल-मिलाप मुबारक! मोहब्बत मुबारक!उम्मीद मुबारक!
आप सभी को ईद मुबारक।
ईद की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/NekF6TdY6j
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 22, 2023
Eid Mubarak to everyone! May this auspicious festival bring peace, happiness & prosperity to all. pic.twitter.com/qLXF8lVX0G
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2023
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wished everyone the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished for the prosperity of the people.
Greetings to my fellow citizens on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion & sharing in all and strengthens the pluralistic bonds of our people.
May the celebrations usher prosperity and be an opportunity to serve humanity.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/zWTuT8VcGH
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 22, 2023
”Greetings to my fellow citizens on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion & sharing in all and strengthens the pluralistic bonds of our people. May the celebrations usher prosperity and be an opportunity to serve humanity,” he tweeted.
Hundreds of devotees on Saturday reached Delhi’s grand Jama Masjid to offer the first Namaz of Eid al-Fitr. Visuals coming from the site show people hugging each other while extending Eid greetings amid heavy security.
#WATCH | Delhi: People gather at Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/8gQO9jRbxs
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
#WATCH | People offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/rvG7Ntbm83
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
People hug each other after offering namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/nhr8gogkW4
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to his Twitter to wish everyone a happy and prosperous Eid. ‘Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak! he tweeted.
Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023
Here are Eid Namaz Timings According to Phulwari Sharif
• 8 am for Jama Masjid in Patna’s New Market • 7:30 am at Patna’s New Market • 7:45 am at Daniyapur’s Jama Masjid • 7:15 am for Patna’s Haj Bhawan • 7:30 am for Phulwari Sharif’s Mariam Masjid • 8:50am for Phulwari Sharif’s Badi Khanqah • 9 am for Phulwari Sharif’s Chhoti Khanqah
Namaz Timings in Delhi
• 6:30 am at Jama Masjid • 7.30 am at Shahi Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri • 7.30 am at Idgah Kotla, Trilokpuri • 7.30 am at Masjid Khalilullah, Batla House • 7:45 am at Masjid Abul Fazal • 8:00 am at Shahi Idgah • 8:00 am at Masjid Rabia, Hamdard University • 8:00 am at Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmiri Gate • 8:00 am at Dargah Shah Waliullah Mosque • 8:00 am at Jamia Millia Islamia Mosque • 8:30 am at Shahi Idgah, Mehrauli • 9:00 am at Dargah Shah, Jorbagh • 9:00 am at Shia Jama Masjid, Noida • 9:00 am at Masjid Nizamuddin Dargah • 9:00 am at Masjid Babul, Okhla Vihar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday visited Gandhi Maidan in Patna, as people offered namaz here on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited Gandhi Maidan in Patna, as people offered namaz here on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/K9cV4vmaid
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
#WATCH | People offered namaz at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar on the occasion of #EidUlFitr. CM Nitish Kumar also visited the ground. pic.twitter.com/0dgs9Rx8Ni
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
People offer namaz at Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Watch Video!
#Maharashtra | People offer namaz at Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/pHalpwKPrq
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
Meanwhile, People throng marketplaces in Mumbai on Eid.
#WATCH | People throng market places in Mumbai ahead of #EidAlFitr; earlier visuals from Mohammed Ali Road pic.twitter.com/MKvnEl9qA3
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended Eid greetings to the British Muslim community, reflecting on their contributions to life in the country.
As Ramadan comes to an end, I would like to send my warmest wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world as they mark Eid al Fitr,” said Sunak.
#EidMubarak to Muslim communities celebrating across the UK and around the world! pic.twitter.com/W5NfP9XqO4
— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 20, 2023
“Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy. This was evident earlier this year, through the community’s outstanding response to support the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” he said.
The district administration has decided not to allow Eid congregation at the Eidgah in Sambalpur as the curfew continues to remain in force in the city since April 14 midnight. However, devotees are allowed to pray at the mosque.
Members of the community agreed to the proposal and gave an assurance to the authorities that they will instead offer namaz at 10 mosques across the city.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid al-Fitr and urged all to take a pledge to promote brotherhood and harmony in the society on this occasion.
ईद-उल-फ़ित्र पर सभी देशवासियों विशेष रूप से मुस्लिम भाइयों-बहनों को मैं बधाई देती हूं। प्रेम और करुणा का पर्व ईद हमें दूसरों की मदद करने का संदेश देता है। आइए, जश्न के इस मुबारक मौके पर हम सभी समाज में भाईचारा और आपसी सौहार्द को बढ़ाने की राह पर आगे बढ़ने का संकल्प लें।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2023
Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds.
The truce will begin at 6 am on Friday, to coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s army began on Saturday, with an aim to derail the internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
There will be no change of guard ceremony on April 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on account of Eid, an official statement said on Friday.
“The change of guard ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 22, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to gazetted holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said the statement issued by the President’s office.
Eid 2023 festivities captured in pictures!
For Muslims around the world, the holy festival of Eid signifies the conclusion of the month-long Ramadan fast (Roza) from sunrise to dark. On this occasion, greet your dear ones with these special messages and wishes.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and said the festival brings the message of happiness and strengthens social unity.
He added that everyone should take a pledge to strengthen social harmony on the occasion of Eid.
News agency PTI quoted Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed as saying that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted everywhere. Hence, eid will be celebrated in the country today, April 22.
Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmed, who subscribes to the Barelvi school of Sunni Islam, said: “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper.”
Shia cleric and Imam of Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, said the moon was also sighted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.
Khanqah Mujibia, situated in Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif, had also announced the sighting of the Eid moon on late Friday evening. Khanqah Mujibia is a spiritual centre of the Muslims and the biggest Eidgah of the members of minority community in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.
Extending Eid greetings, President Droupadi Murmu urged all to take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society. "Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony," she said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greeting to people on Eid-ul-Fitr, along with other festivals of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti. He appealed to people to celebrate the festivals while taking all precautions in view of the coronavirus infection, an official statement here said.
CM Yogi said the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and strengthens social unity as well as enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony, he added. The chief minister said that everyone should take a pledge to strengthen social harmony on the occasion of Eid.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.
