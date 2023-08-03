CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » Eight Maoist Militia Members Held in Telangana; Case Registered Under UAPA
1-MIN READ

Eight Maoist Militia Members Held in Telangana; Case Registered Under UAPA

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 12:10 IST

Telangana, India

The eight were arrested during a joint combing operation by police and CRPF in Tippapuram forest area.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The eight were arrested during a joint combing operation by police and CRPF in Tippapuram forest area.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

An official release said that they have been working as militia members for the CPI (Maoist) party for the past two years

Eight militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, were arrested by police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The eight individuals hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were arrested during a combing operation jointly carried out by police and CRPF personnel in Tippapuram forest area in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday, police said.

They have been working as militia members for the CPI (Maoist) party for the past two years, an official release said.

The eight members along with other ultras had allegedly planted a 12 kg landmine under a BT road between two villages in Cherla mandal in July last year to ’kill’ police personnel.

A case was registered against them under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and relevant sections of Explosives Act and IPC.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. CPI(Maoists)
  2. UAPA
first published:August 03, 2023, 12:10 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 12:10 IST