Eight People Killed in Fire Cracker Unit Blast in TN
Eight People Killed in Fire Cracker Unit Blast in TN

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 14:48 IST

Krishnagiri, India

The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured. (Representative Image/News18)

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged

Eight people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police.

The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, they said.

Police, and fire and rescue services personnel have rushed to the spot to rescue the affected.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
