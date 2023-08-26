Eight-Year-Old Sets World Record By Skating And Solving 19 Rubik’s Cube Simultaneously

An eight-year-old boy from India has set a world record for solving the maximum number of Rubik’s cubes while skating. The boy named Hosanth, who hails from Bengaluru, has solved 19 types of Rubik’s cubes while skating, in a record time of 1 hour 18 seconds. His extraordinary achievement resulted in his name getting registered in the Worldwide Book of Records. Hosanth achieved this feat on July 25, 2023. He showcased his exceptional talent which has left many in awe. This little boy left the world stumped by setting this world record. Hosanth’s feat is extremely inspiring, as it shows that if one can challenge one’s mind and body, one can attain the extraordinary as effortlessly as Hosanth. His record is the culmination of his unwavering focus and sheer determination to push the boundaries.

Reportedly, Hosanth displayed excellent agility on skates from a very early age. He learned skating with the help of YouTube videos and had no formal training. He could manoeuvre through crowds with grace with utmost ease. He was also extremely interested in solving puzzles. This made him stand out from the crowd; and to top it off, with his curious mind that could quickly spot patterns, Hosanth soon found Rubik’s Cube interesting and mastered the art of solving it.

This little boy’s backbone was his parents, while his friends and people from the community encouraged him for his dedication. It is a known fact that along with will, one must also be hard-working. So, Hosanth too began to refine his skills on skates and Rubik’s cube-solving techniques with each passing day. He kept training every day, and finally, it paid off and made him the boy who created a world record.

Hosanth will reportedly participate in the Guinness World Record next month, where he will not only skate and solve the Rubik’s cube; but add yet another layer of challenge for himself – which is, that he will do all these activities blindfolded.