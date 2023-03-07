Elaborate Arrangements in City to Ensure Smooth Traffic Movement on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

Special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be stationed at various city roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, officials said Tuesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of motorists and pedestrians in the national capital while ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers, they said.

Both Holi and Shab-e-Baraat are falling on Wednesday.

During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers besides the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques.

According to police, in order to strengthen public-police relationship in view of festival, district level meetings with Aman Committee Members were also organised.

All the members were sensitised to become ’Eyes & Ears’ of Delhi Police and report on 1090 regarding anything suspicious. They were also briefed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told reporters that during night, PCR will be coordinating with local police. ”We have made necessary arrangements to ensure that public can have a safe Holi. Police pickets will be placed at 290 checkout points. Strict action will be taken against those found indulging in drunken drive and all factors have been examined to ensure the festival is celebrated without causing any inconvenience to others,” he said.

More than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat, which will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, officials said.

As many as 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital. Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations, the Delhi Police stated in an advisory.

Radar guns will also be deployed to check incidence of over-speeding, it said.

According to the advisory, special teams comprising 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken and vulnerable points for Holi.

”As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, driving license will also be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months.

”Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc,” it said.

Public is advised to obey traffic rules and not to drink and drive, the advisory stated.

”Observe prescribed speed limits. Obey traffic signals. Do not indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Two-wheeler drivers and riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding,” it added.

