CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Elder Brother of Atiq Ahmad Gang Member Arrested in UP
1-MIN READ

Elder Brother of Atiq Ahmad Gang Member Arrested in UP

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 12:22 IST

Kaushambi, India

The shocking killing was caught on camera as it happened when the gangster and his brother were surrounded by media persons. (ANI photo)

The shocking killing was caught on camera as it happened when the gangster and his brother were surrounded by media persons. (ANI photo)

Abdul Wali is the elder brother of Abdul Kavi, an accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal

The elder brother of an alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on him has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Abdul Wali is the elder brother of Abdul Kavi, an accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Wali was arrested on Thursday near Minhajpur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

There was information that Wali was trying to surrender in court. He was arrested before that, the SP said, adding the arrested accused was wanted in several cases registered at Sarai Akil police station.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 21, 2023, 12:22 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 12:22 IST