Electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station: Another Senior Engineer Bound Down

Another senior engineer of the Indian Railways has been bound down by the Delhi Police in connection with the death of a woman due to electrocution at the New Delhi Railway Station recently, officials said on Friday.

Gopal Kumar (37), a resident of Qutub Vihar in Delhi's Chhawla area, was asked to join the probe on Thursday during which it was learnt that he was supposed to supervise the electrical infrastructure at the New Delhi Railway station complex and lapses were found on part of his supervision, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Apoorva Gupta said that during the further course of the investigation, on Thursday, Senior Section Engineer Gopal Kumar was asked to join in the investigation. After his interrogation, he has been bound down under section 41.1A CrPC in accordance with the procedure.

This section means that the police officer shall, in all cases, where the arrest of a person is not required under the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 41, issue a notice directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognizable offence, to appear before him or at such other place as may be specified in the notice.

The action against Kumar comes a day after another senior section engineer Bharat Bhushan (40) was asked to join the investigation and subsequently was bound down in connection with the incident.

According to police, the site of the electrocution incident was inspected by the railway authority on June 27.

"After inspection, the spot was handed over to the railway authorities for upkeep and repair. On June 27, Bhushan was asked to join the investigation. After his interrogation, he was bound down under CrPC section 41.1A," the senior officer had said.

Sakshi Ahuja (34) died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex on Sunday amid rainfall.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Ahuja was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance. She grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with some exposed wires which were lying on the spot.

The victim's husband Ankit Ahuja has blamed the national transporter for negligence and demanded strict action against the erring officials.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) was registered against unidentified persons following the incident, according to police.