Employee Sets A Supermarket Section on Fire After Rejection of Leave Application

An employee of a supermarket at Bhayander suburb in Mumbai set afire a portion of the market after her leave request was denied. She has been arrested yet.

The local police said that a fire set in the clothes and toys section of the supermarket was reported to them on July 13. According to a Times of India report, the 23-year-old woman staffer was caught in the act on the CCTV. The woman had lit the section on fire in the afternoon.

During the probe it was revealed that her application for leave was rejected, following which, she applied for leave again on Thursday. On being turned down the second time, the woman set the section on fire.

The fire was extinguished by other employees in the supermarket with the help of a fire extinguisher, the report said. Police are trying to identify the source of the fire on the clothes and toys.

The woman was booked under IPC Section 436 for causing mischief by fire.

The woman, reportedly, was also unhappy with her shift timings. She had asked for a change in the timing and this request was also denied.