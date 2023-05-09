Empty Houseboat Sinks in Same Area of Kerala Where Boat Accident Claimed 22 Lives

Two days after a recreational boat capsized near the Thoovaltheeram beach in Malappuram district resulting in the death of 22 people, an empty and stationary houseboat sank close to the same area on Tuesday.

An officer of Tanur police station said officers have left for the spot.

The official said the boat was empty and therefore, no one was injured in the incident.

Visuals on TV channels showed the houseboat as almost completely submerged, with only its roof above water.

On Sunday, the recreational boat with around 37 passengers on board capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur at around 7.30 PM.

