J&K Terror Op: Two Soldiers Killed, Four Others, Including an Officer, Injured in Rajouri Gunfight

Two Indian army men have been killed while four others including an officer have suffered injuries after terrorists hiding in Kandi Forest in Rajauri Sector triggered an explosive during an encounter.

The Indian army in a statement said that despite incessant rains and bad weather, their columns have been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region.

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajauri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave,” the statement read.

The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs which has given an edge to the hiding terrorists.

As the Army was getting closer to the spot, terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation.

“The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer,” the Army said.

Additional teams of forces from the vicinity have been rushed to the site of the encounter to ensure terrorists do not escape. The group is believed to be the one who attacked an army vehicle and killed five soldiers.

Soldiers injured in the operation have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

Army told News18 that as per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. “There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorist group. The operation is in progress,” they said.

In the past, terrorists in Poonch and Rajouri have managed to escape after attacking forces.

