Encounter in J-K's Kupwara, Two Terrorists Killed

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 14:25 IST

Srinagar, India

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, the official added. (PTI/File)

The encounter took place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said.

“Two terrorists have been killed. The search operation is still going on,” the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, the official added.

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
first published:May 03, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 14:25 IST