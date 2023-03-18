CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, No Injuries Reported So Far
1-MIN READ

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, No Injuries Reported So Far

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 10:32 IST

Pulwama, India

According to officials, the encounter was brief and there has been no further escalation. (Representational Photo/@adgpi)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a cordon-and-search operation was launched in the village leading to a gunfire exchange.

A brief encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Mitrigam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama early Saturday morning.

It is said that as security forces got closer to the site, terrorists who were reportedly hiding in the area opened fire at them forcing them to retaliate.

According to officials, the encounter was brief and there has been no further escalation. Cops say the cordon was intact adding that so far, there were no reports of any casualties on either side.

Jammu and Kashmir police suspect the terrorists escaped under the cover of darkness.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:March 18, 2023, 10:32 IST
