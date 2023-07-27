Engineering Student Stabbed to Death in MP's Indore; Teen Among 4 Arrested

An engineering student was hacked to death with a knife in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. The 22-year-old B. Tech student was identified as Prabhas alias Monu, police said on Thursday.

Police said that among the four accused, a 19-year-old woman student has also been arrested in connection to the case. The incident took place in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore on Wednesday.

“The B. Tech student was stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday when he was going to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in a car along with four of his friends," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand. He added that the accused have been identified as Tanya, Chhotu, Shobhit and Hrithik.

The 19-year-old accused, Tanya, hails from Khargone city in Madhya Pradesh. According to the DCP, she is a first year BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) student in Indore and is also employed in a private company.

The other three men accused in the matter have a past criminal record, the official said.

Tanya — the main accused — along with her three accomplices, was on a scooter when they stopped the car in which Prabhas and his friends were travelling. According to the official, the accused allegedly had the intention of fatally attacking the other two persons in the car as well, namely Titu and Rachit.

While Titu and Rachit survived the attack, the DCP said, Prabhas — who was sitting in the back seat — died due to a sharp stab near his heart.

Titu and Rachit had previously had a friendship with Tanya, but drifted apart due to some reasons. This dispute was the reason behind their attack, the DCP said.

