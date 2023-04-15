'Enthusiasm Clearly Building': PM Modi Pushes for Kashi Tourism, Lauds Bond Between Saurashtra & Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pushed for tourism in Kashi and also hailed ST Sangamam or Saurashtra-Tamil Nadu Sangamam. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared some posts depicting the vibrant colours of both Varanasi and ST Sangamam on Tamil New Year.

Sharing one of the posts on the first train from Madurai to Veraval in Gujarat, PM Modi wrote, “On the special occasion of Puthandu, a special journey commenced from Madurai to Veraval. ST Sangaman is one of the most anticipated events and has created a very positive atmosphere."

On the special occasion of Puthandu, a special journey commenced from Madurai to Veraval. The #STSangamam is one of the most anticipated events and has created a very positive atmosphere. https://t.co/IDtxHRu6QS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2023

PM Modi also shared one of the videos from the train in which a kid could be heard singing as others around him joined in and played instruments. “Lovely! The enthusiasm towards #STSangamam is clearly building," the prime minister wrote.

Also, sharing a post on “10 reasons to visit Kashi", PM Modi wrote, “I agree but I’ll also add that the number of reasons go well beyond 10. Kashi awaits everyone and it will mesmerise all those who visit."

Earlier in March this year, PM Modi had highlighted the bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu being celebrated under Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. The ST Sangamam, the Prime Minister said, celebrates ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

Read all the Latest India News here