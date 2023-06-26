EPFO Extends Deadline to Apply for Higher Pension for Members till July 11

EPFO on Monday extended the deadline to apply for higher pension for members till July 11.

The EPFO is country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the statute of EPF & MP Act, 1952.

Retirement fund body EPFO added 17.20 lakh members on a net basis in April this year, according to payroll data released earlier this month.

“Out of 17.20 lakh members added during the month, around 8.47 lakh new members have come under social security coverage of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the first time," a labour ministry statement said.

(With PTI inputs)