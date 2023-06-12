The radicalization by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) is seeing a new pattern in India, according to top intelligence sources.

The radicalised youth are resorting to terrorist activities for two main reasons.

“One is the establishment of Caliphate in India. Another is to disturb the social and political set-up of the country,” said sources.

The youth who want to establish the Caliphate are more influenced by Syrian and Afghanistan-based individual leaders. Another group is of those who want to take revenge, said sources.

These youths are trained to kill 15-20 people in one go, by spending just Rs 10,000-15,000 and that, too, with locally available material, said sources, adding that issues such as love jihad, conversion and Muslim atrocities are on their mind.

“They continuously watch the situation for a very long period and suddenly start getting together with like-minded people. These trends are dangerous and penetrating,” they said.

CNN-News18 had recently reported how security and state anti-terror agencies are grappling with some new challenges. Most of the terrorists coming onto the radar of agencies now are very young juveniles or those who have just turned 18.

Three men were arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) during the raids in 13 places in Jabalpur on May 27.

This is the second big Madhya Pradesh-based ISIS module after the Bhopal-Hyderabad of the Islamist terrorist organisation Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) that was busted on May 9.

The arrested men from Jabalpur — Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid – were influenced by the ideology of ISIS and wanted to establish Islamic caliphate, top intelligence sources told News18.