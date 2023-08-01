CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Etawah: Class-XII Girl Kidnapped, Gang-raped, Left Unconscious On Road; No Arrests Yet
Etawah: Class-XII Girl Kidnapped, Gang-raped, Left Unconscious On Road; No Arrests Yet

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 12:01 IST

Etawah, India

The girl was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The incident reportedly happened four days back but no arrests have been made in the case yet.

A Class-XII student was kidnapped and gang-raped when she was on her way to school in Etawah. The girl was found unconscious on the road and was admitted to  Saifai Medical University in critical condition.

Girl Raped in Alwar

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Alwar district of Rajasthan by four men, including her boyfriend, a police report said on Monday.

Malakheda SHO Mukesh said the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the girl set out from home after being scolded by her mother. The minor called up her boyfriend who took her to a friend’s place where he and three others raped her, the official said.

The SHO said three people accused in the case were arrested on Monday, and added that four others had helped the accused.

