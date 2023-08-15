CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala HC Says Woman in Live-In Relationship Can File Domestic Violence Case


Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 12:28 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The court said that a female victim of violence of any kind at the hands of a man with whom she was in a domestic relationship can file a case under the DV Act



The bench also noted that the Act defines domestic relationship as a relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household

The Kerala High Court has pointed out that a woman, who is in a live-in relationship, can also file domestic violence case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DV Act).

The court said that a female victim of violence of any kind at the hands of a man with whom she was in a domestic relationship can file a case under the DV Act.

The bench also noted that the Act defines domestic relationship as a relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family.

The court pointed this out when considering an appeal filed by a man who wanted to transfer a case initiated against him under Section 12 of the DV Act and pending before a Magistrate, to a family court, but it was turned down by the court .

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

