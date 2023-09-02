CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ex-BJP MLA's Son Rams Luxury Car into Railing of Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Booked
Ex-BJP MLA's Son Rams Luxury Car into Railing of Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Booked

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 21:49 IST

Mumbai, India

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. (Representative image: Reuters)

Following the accident, the Worli police took the car to the police station to prevent traffic congestion on the route

A former BJP MLA’s son allegedly rammed his Lamborgini Huracan car into the railing of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here on Saturday, police said.

Former Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta’s son Taksheel was driving towards Worli around 7.30 am when he lost control of the luxury vehicle and rammed it into the railing, he said.

While Taksheel sustained some burn injury to his right hand, no other person was injured in the accident, the official said.

Following the accident, the Worli police took the car to the police station to prevent traffic congestion on the route, he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Taksheel, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
