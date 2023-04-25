Ex-CEO of Prasar Bharati's Book on Mann Ki Baat to Be Released by Vice President Dhankhar on Wednesday ahead of 100th Episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will complete its 100th edition on April 30. ‘MyGov’ has invited citizens to share their ideas on how to celebrate the 100th episode. The last date for submission is April 27.

The prestigious programme which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, has completed its 99 editions to date.

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati on Tuesday tweeted about his book ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Actions’ focused on Mann Ki Baat and its impact on India.

The book will be released on Wednesday by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at a national conclave to be held at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan.

As Prime Minister @narendramodi's Mann ki Baat approaches its 100th episode this weekend, happy to share the book "Collective Spirit, Concrete Actions" focused on @mannkibaat and its impact on India. pic.twitter.com/pLeSmoPgHF— Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) April 25, 2023

The book will be released tomorrow by the Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji @VPIndia pic.twitter.com/YPRvp31Ria— Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) April 25, 2023

The Prime Minister’s unique and direct communication with the citizens through the medium of radio has been the genesis, medium and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, water conservation, Vocal for Local and other initiatives by the government.

The programme has shown a tremendous impact on industries like khadi, Indian toys, startups in health, AYUSH, space, etc.

With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the programme has carved out a niche for itself as a unique paradigm of communication.

Read all the Latest India News here