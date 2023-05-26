Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was on Friday granted bail on medical ground, a day after he was put on oxygen support and admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment.

Granting bail, the Supreme Court said that Jain can neither speak to the media nor leave Delhi during this period. Reacting to the development, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the court’s decision came due to Jain’s health. “We are not against any ailing person," he added.

The former Delhi minister had suffered injuries to his back after he collapsed in the washroom of Tihar Jail number 4 due to dizziness. His X-ray and scans were conducted and later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital after he complained of persistent pain in his back, shoulder, and knee, hospital officials said.

A statement issued by the AAP said that his condition was a result of a fall in the Tihar jail last year, which requires immediate spinal surgery.

This was the second time in a week that the former minister was taken to a hospital, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to target the Centre over his deteriorating health.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Jain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “A dictator is adamant to punish the person who worked day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public. God is watching and will serve justice to all. I pray for Satyendra Jain’s speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances."

The AAP claimed that Satyendar Jain has become extremely weak and finds it difficult to walk. “Due to his religious beliefs, Satyendar Jain has been living only on fruits and raw vegetables in jail. Suffering from severe muscular loss. Satyendar Jain has lost 35 kgs while in prison," the party said.

“Suffering from sleep apnea, he sleeps at night with the assistance of a BiPAP machine which continuously pushes air into his lungs," the party added.

Satyendar Jain has been in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

The LNJP Hospital is the largest hospital under the Delhi government. Jain was brought to the emergency department of the LNJP Hospital and doctors examined him, a senior doctor at the hospital had said on Thursday.

A senior jail official said that around 6 am on Thursday, under-trial prisoner Satyendar Jain slipped in the bathroom of the MI room of the hospital of central jail number-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness. He was examined by doctors and his vitals were found normal. Jain was referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained of pain in his back, left leg and shoulder, the official said.