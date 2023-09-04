Ex-Union Minister Ninong Ering Condemns China's New Map, Appeals to PM Modi for Intervention

Former Union Minister and Pasighat MLA, Ninong Ering after attending today’s assembly session, vehemently condemned China’s recent alteration of their standard map for 2023, which includes Arunachal Pradesh as part of Chinese territory.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Ering expressed deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh over this unfortunate incident. He pointed out that China had previously attempted to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh by renaming multiple locations in recent years.

The patriotic spirit of Arunachalees resides deep within their hearts, and changing the name of any part of Arunachal Pradesh from the outside, like China’s attempt, will not alter the essence of the place, said Ering.

The former minister believes that this latest map release is part of a larger plan by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and is especially significant due to Arunachal Pradesh’s historical importance as an integral part of India, with the painful memories of the 1962 Sino-Indian war still fresh in the minds of many.

“No one can seize an inch of India’s land, and the central government must ensure that not a single inch of our soil is compromised, " Ering said.

As an elected representative from Arunachal Pradesh, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address this matter during the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023. He expressed his intention to discuss China’s unilateral changes to its map with Chinese President Xi Jinping during this crucial international gathering.

Furthermore, Ering emphasized the importance of raising global awareness and condemnation of China’s aggression in altering the map. He insisted that silence on this matter should not be tolerated any longer, urging the world to take a stand against such actions.

This incident has sparked a significant call to action, with the former Union Minister and MLA from Pasighat West assembly constituency of Arunachal Pradesh, Ninong Ering, leading the charge to protect India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.