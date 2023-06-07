Exam for Foreign Law Degree Holders: SC Agrees to Hear Plea Seeking Directions to BCI for Declaration of Results

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking directions to the Bar Council of India to declare the results of the qualifying examinations for Indian nationals holding Foreign Law Degrees.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal took note of the submission of the counsel appearing for some candidates.

The lawyer sought urgent hearing, saying that if the results are not notified this month then the 75 plus candidates will not be able to take the All India Bar Council exam scheduled later this year.

“List on Friday,” the bench said.

The Bar Council of India will conduct AIBE XVIII (18) 2024 in September to October 2023 tentatively. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is conducted for issuing Certificate of Practice to lawyers.