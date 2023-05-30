Excise Policy Scam: Delhi High Court Rejects Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea, Calls Policy His 'Brainchild'

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the liquor policy case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, leading a single judge bench at the High Court, dismisses the bail plea filed by Manish Sisodia.

The trial court, while denying bail to Sisodia, identified him as the central figure in the complete criminal conspiracy. Additionally, the trial court recognized Sisodia’s contribution as the mastermind behind the plan to raise profit margins to 12%.