CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderJammu Bus AccidentWrestlers' ProtestIPL 2023 FinalDelhi Murder Accused Sahil
Home » India » Excise Policy Scam: Delhi High Court Rejects Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea, Calls Policy His 'Brainchild'
1-MIN READ

Excise Policy Scam: Delhi High Court Rejects Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea, Calls Policy His 'Brainchild'

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:00 IST

Breaking News

Breaking News

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the liquor policy case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, leading a single judge bench at the High Court, dismisses the bail plea filed by Manish Sisodia.

The trial court, while denying bail to Sisodia, identified him as the central figure in the complete criminal conspiracy. Additionally, the trial court recognized Sisodia’s contribution as the mastermind behind the plan to raise profit margins to 12%.

(This is a Breaking Story.
Details to follow soon.)