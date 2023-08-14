Exploring The Heritage of Purna Bajjis, A Popular South Indian Snack With British Connection

Purna bajjis are among the most popular snacks in South India. They are known by different names in different parts of the country. They hold immense importance in Hindu traditions and are made on special days. Even during the time of British rule, purna bajjis were quite popular and liked by them. Once, a senior British officer was served these bajjis by a local chef. He was so intrigued by the softness and taste of them that he asked the chef about the recipe. He even questioned how the lentils were put inside the bajjis. These purna bajjis are made on every special occasion, whether it be marriage, birthdays, feasts, or even pujas. They are made using jaggery and don’t require direct sugar, so they can be easily consumed by people suffering from diabetes as well.

One of the most important things while making them is to take care of the quantity of the ingredients. The process of cooking the lentils should be properly followed; otherwise, the taste gets hampered. So, let’s look at the important ingredients and recipe for making purna bajjis:

Ingredients for Purna Bajjis

Jaggery: 250 grammes

Green chickpeas: 200 grammes

Minapappu (Urad dal or black gramme split): 1 cup

Rice: 1.5 cups

Yalukula powder: 1/2 tsp

Ghee Oil: Enough for frying.

Recipe for Purna Bajjis

To make a perfect purna bajji, first cook raw chickpeas and jaggery in oil. Once it is cooked, add some cardamom powder to the dal and make even-sized balls from it. It is important to cook the minapappu and rice well so that a mixture of them can be prepared. It is important to note that the mixture should not be too thick or too slimy. Now, dip the balls made from dal and cardamom into the mixture. Once covered properly, dip them in hot oil and cook them until they are golden in colour. Once they are properly made, enjoy them with different chutneys.