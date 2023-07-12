Exploring The Rich History Of Sankagiri Fort In Tamil Nadu

Sankagiri Fort, an ancient monument nestled approximately 22 km from Erode and 32 km from Salem in Tamil Nadu, offers visitors a captivating blend of natural beauty and historical significance. Maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India as a heritage site, this fort attracts tourists from far and wide.

Constructed in the 15th century by the Vijayanagar Empire, the fort was later fortified by the British with 12 walls. It served as a tax storage facility for Kongu Nadu, encompassing districts such as Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Namakkal, and Dindigul.

Strategically situated atop a hill, Sankagiri Fort played a pivotal role as a military base for Tipu Sultan and subsequently for the British Army. Its location was advantageous, as one side of the hill was climbable while the remaining sides were steep and challenging to ascend.

Within the fort complex, visitors can explore a variety of structures, including a death well, two temples, two oil godowns, and two mosques. The British administrative building and military cemeteries are also notable features. One of the temples has been renovated and remains open for worship, while the rest of the monument is in a state of disrepair. The fort boasts 10 entrance gates, each showcasing its unique characteristics.

Unfortunately, due to numerous invasions and the passage of time, Sankagiri Fort has suffered significant damage. The last temple on the premises was constructed by a member of the Chettiar dynasty. This temple houses preserved historical artefacts associated with Tipu Sultan and Dheeran Chinnamalai, including weapons, jewellery, and other valuable items.

The best time to visit Sankagiri Fort is during the winter months, from October to March when the weather is pleasant. The fort is open to visitors from 8 am to 6pm, with an entry fee of Rs 25 for Indian visitors and Rs 300 for foreigners.

Reaching the fort is convenient as it is located on NH 47. Regular bus services, both public (TNSTC) and private, are available from Salem and Erode. Additionally, cars and taxis can be hired for a comfortable journey. The nearest railway station to reach the fort is Sankari Durg Railway Station, while Trichy Airport and Coimbatore Airport serve as the nearest air travel options.