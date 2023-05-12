CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Extraordinary Sacrifices Made by Nurses During Pandemic Continue to Inspire Mankind: Amit Shah
Extraordinary Sacrifices Made by Nurses During Pandemic Continue to Inspire Mankind: Amit Shah

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 16:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded nurses on International Nurses Day, saying their hard work and selfless dedication form the foundation of the country’s healthcare system.

    The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

    “On International Nurses Day, I congratulate the nurses whose hard work and selfless dedication form the foundation of our healthcare system. Their extraordinary examples of sacrifice to save lives, especially during the pandemic, will continue to inspire humankind,” Shah tweeted.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
