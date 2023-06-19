Extreme Climate Ravages Sikkim, Stranding Tourists & Disrupting Connectivity; Rescue Operations by Indian Army Underway

Extreme climate conditions have severely impacted Sikkim during its peak tourist season. Relentless rainfall over a span of five days has disrupted normal life in this Himalayan state. A landslide near the Chungthang area has resulted in the loss of road connectivity with the sensitive Indo-China border.

Minister of Road and Bridges, Samdup Lepcha, visited the worst affected area and urged the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) to expedite the process of reopening the road. GREF will be installing bailey bridges to restore the vital route as soon as possible.

Over the past two days, more than 3,000 stranded tourists have been rescued due to the landslide. The Dentam area has experienced incessant rainfall, leading to the complete washing away of the road connecting Dentam with Pelling and Gyalshing, caused by the swelling Kalaz River. As a result, a kaccha house, an RCC building owned by Phurba Lepcha, two crematory sheds, and a JCB machine belonging to Lok Bdr Thapa near Dentam Bridge have been swept away by the rising water levels.

The road linking Uttarey to Sopakhain in West Sikkim has been severely damaged in multiple places, with two bridges and several trout and poultry farms being washed away. In Sombaria, West Sikkim, the dwelling of Dawa Sangay Sherpa in Lower Okhrey is at risk of collapse due to heavy rainfall, prompting the evacuation of all occupants to a safer location.

Furthermore, the Ramam River has experienced a surge in volume, resulting in the complete destruction of temporary bridges at border areas connecting West Bengal. Damage has also been reported at NTPC Salayangdang, where temporary sheds and machinery at the project site were swept away by the Ramam River.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Northeast India over the next three days.

Regarding rescue operations, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps troops have been actively involved in rescue efforts at Chungthang, North Sikkim. It was reported that approximately 300 tourists were expected to descend from Lachung and Lachen. The Striking Lion Division troops of the Trishakti Corps, who had tirelessly assisted tourists on the previous day, were fully prepared for another day of rescue operations. By 11 AM on June 18, 2023, all 300 tourists were safely assisted in crossing the temporary bridge to proceed towards Gangtok. The Indian Army provided them with food, accommodation, and medical support.

At 12:15 PM, an individual fell unconscious, prompting immediate action from the Army Medical team. The patient was swiftly evacuated by ambulance and stretcher, and taken to the nearest Army Field Hospital for further treatment. As of now, the patient’s medical condition is stable.