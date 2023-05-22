CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » ‘Extremely Shameful…’: DCW Warns Action After Shubman Gill, Sister Trolled For IPL Win Against RCB
1-MIN READ

‘Extremely Shameful…’: DCW Warns Action After Shubman Gill, Sister Trolled For IPL Win Against RCB

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 18:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Shubman Gill slammed a sublime century in the Sunday match against RCB. (Sportzpics)

Maliwal took cognisance of the trolls saying that this "will not be tolerated" and vowed action against all those who have abused Shahneel Gill.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal on Monday strongly objected against those who trolled cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister, after the batsman helped steer Gujarat Titans to their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL held a day before.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal shared some screenshots of Twitter users who abused Gill, and wrote, “Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing Shubman Gill’s sister just because the team they follow lost a match."

“Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill’s sister as well. This shall not be tolerated," she added.

This comes after Shubman Gill’s bating led the Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket victory to against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday night. Gill scored a century and played till the end.

Before this, Maliwal had also asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR in connection with the “lewd" comments on social media against the daughters of cricketers M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don’t like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," she had said

