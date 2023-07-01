SC Denies Interim Protection to Teesta Setalvad in Fabrication Case, Sets Matter Before Higher Bench

The Supreme Court on Saturday agreed to hold an urgent hearing of plea filed by activist Teesta Setalvad challenging the orders of the Gujarat High Court that dismissed her bail application in the case of fabricating evidence to implicate innocent people in the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

The matter was heard by a SC bench comprising of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

The Supreme Court denied interim protection for Teesta Setalvad after arguments made by Setalvad’s lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The court has decided that the matter will be placed before a higher bench for further consideration. “We request the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to constitute a larger bench for the case," the apex court said.

During the proceedings, the SC said “a breathing time should have been given in the case."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat Government, argued that “delaying the case would not erase the crime" committed. He further said that he had thoroughly examined the accused’s record, which spanned across many cases.

Mehta referred to a 127-page order and quoted a part of the judgment that mentioned Teesta’s alleged involvement in a conspiracy. He questioned whether someone with such involvement should be granted relief, asserted significance on upholding the rule of law and respecting the court’s authority.

The development comes hours after Gujarat High Court rejected Setalvad’s plea and directed her to surrender immediately. The court observed that she had made attempts to unsettle a democratically elected government, sully the image of the then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tried to send him to jail.

The court of Justice Nirzar Desai had directed Setalvad, who is currently out on interim bail, to surrender immediately and rejected her lawyer’s request to give her 30 days to surrender.

In June last year, Setalvad, former Gujarat Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, were arrested in connection with a case registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch police. The case alleged the fabrication of evidence to falsely implicate innocent individuals in the post-Godhra riots cases. T

he three accused were arrested after an FIR was registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery for cheating) and 194 (fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offences).

A trial court rejected Sreekumar’s plea for discharge in the case last month. Sreekumar is also out on interim bail in the case granted by Gujarat HC. Bhatt, the third accused in the case, has not applied for bail. Bhatt was already in jail for another criminal matter when he was arrested in this case.

The case against Setalvad and the two others was registered after the June 24 verdict of the apex court in the Zakia Jafri case. Dismissing the petition filed by Zakia Jafri whose husband and former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri was killed during the riots, the SC had observed that “it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge".

On September 2, 2022, the Supreme Court had granted Setalvad interim bail.

Gujarat HC Judgement

The high court judgement stated that prima facie, it appears that Setalvad used her close associates and riot victims to submit false and fabricated affidavits before the Supreme Court in a bid to allegedly to undermine the establishment and tarnish the image of the then Chief Minister (Modi).

“If today some political party allegedly gave her the task to unsettle the (then) government, tomorrow some outside force may utilise and convince a person to make efforts in a similar line causing danger to the nation or to a particular state by adopting the same modalities," it said.

(With PTI inputs)