Factory Worker Dies After Falling into Boiler in Haryana's Bawal

A 22-year-old factory worker was charred to death after falling into a boiler while working in the factory located in Bawal Industrial Area of Rewari, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mahitab, a native of Ishanagar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri, they said, adding the accident happened on Thursday night.

According to the police, Mahitab had started working in an alloy wheel manufacturing factory in Sector 5 of Bawal Industrial Area two days back.

The incident took place while he was working the night shift in the factory. While working, Mahitab collided with a robot and fell into the boiler, they said.

He was badly burnt after falling into the boiler and by the time co-workers pulled him out, he had died, police said.

The factory management officials reached the spot and informed the police. A team from Kasola police station also reached the spot and started an investigation, they said.

“We have kept the body in the mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted after the relatives of the deceased will arrive. No complaint has been given in this matter yet while the further probe is underway,” said Kasola SHO inspector Manoj Kumar.