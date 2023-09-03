Fake Currency Notes Valued Over Rs 40 Lakh Seized by STF in Odisha's Sonepur

The Special Task Force (STF) seized fake currency notes valued at Rs 41.16 lakhs in Odisha’s Sonepur district. One person, identified as Deepak Meher has been arrested in connection to the case.

The counterfeit currency notes seized were in denomination of Rs 500 and meet many security features of a genuine note, police officials said.

The police have said that the counterfeit currency notes were brought from Chhattisgarh and more people have been suspected to be involved in the racket. STF Superintendent of Police (SP) Kishore Kumar Panigrahi said, “We got vital clues, efforts were on by cops to identify and apprehend other accused”.

The STF on Friday raided a place near Ulunda in the district following a tip-off regarding an organized racket involved in printing and circulating of fake currency notes.

A case has been registered under Sections 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the seizure.

The seized fake currency notes will be sent to Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt. Ltd for examination and opinion.

(with PTI inputs)