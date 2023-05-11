Fake Currency Raids by NIA in Mumbai Linked to D Company; Several Incriminating Materials Found

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered several incriminating materials during searches at half a dozen locations in Mumbai in the 2021 Naupada case relating to seizure of high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

The NIA recovered sharp edged weapons, digital devices and documents among other things during the raids.

This is strong corroboration of NIA’s earlier investigational findings establishing a direct connection with the D Company in the fake currency racket.

The role of the D Company has been prima facie established in the circulation of FICN in India during the NIA investigation into the case.

The case was related to the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination.

Two persons were arrested in the case, originally registered at the Naupada police station, Thane City, Maharashtra on November 18, 2021, under relevant sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The accused, identified as Riyaz and Nasir, both residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody.

“Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid close to a cinema house and the accused was caught. On being searched, he was found carrying a total of 149 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination each,” said Shailesh Salvi, senior inspector of the Thane police crime branch’s central unit as quoted by PTI on November 18, 2021.

The Thane Police had carried out searches and also charge-sheeted the accused in the high-profile case, which was taken over by the NIA.