Fake Rs 50, Rs 100 Notes with Face Value of Rs 6.80 Lakh Seized in UP's Shamli
Fake Rs 50, Rs 100 Notes with Face Value of Rs 6.80 Lakh Seized in UP's Shamli

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 19:29 IST

Shamli, India

The seizure was made in the Kotwali police station area, police said. (Representative image)

The seizure was made in the Kotwali police station area, police said. (Representative image)

The accused, identified as Imran, was arrested and counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 50 with a face value of Rs 6.80 lakh were recovered from his possession, Shamli SP Abhishek said

Police busted a fake currency racket in neighbouring Shamli district on Thursday and seized counterfeit notes having a face value of more than Rs 6 lakh, officials said.

The seizure was made in the Kotwali police station area, police said.

The accused, identified as Imran, was arrested and counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 50 with a face value of Rs 6.80 lakh were recovered from his possession, Shamli SP Abhishek told the media.

Imran said during interrogation that the fake notes were received from Nafees for circulation in the area. A case under has been registered against both the accused, the SP said.

While Imran has been arrested, efforts are on to nab Nafees, who is absconding, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 03, 2023, 19:29 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 19:29 IST