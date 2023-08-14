Families of Hizbul Terrorists Join PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement, Unfurl National Flag in Kashmir | WATCH

Ahead of Independence Day, the family of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javid Mattoo on Sunday hoisted the National flag of India at their home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore.

A video of Rayees Mattoo, brother of Hizbul terrorist Javid, went viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen waving the Tricolour from the window of his home.

Javid Mattoo, also known as Faisal/Saqib/Musaib, is an active terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and among the top 10 targets in the valley on the list of security agencies

Another family of a Hizbul terrorist joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and unfurled the national flag at their residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

The family also urged the prime minister to find their son Mudassir Hussain, who joined the terrorist Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir, and make him surrender before the government.

Talking to PTI, Hussain’s father said that his son took on the wrong path and thus, the government should find him.

“My son has taken the wrong path. We request the government to find him. We hoisted the national flag on our home and want every household to hoist the tricolour," he said.

Hussain’s mother also said that she wanted him to return and surrender before the security forces.

“We tried our best to know his whereabouts but failed. The Army should find him for us as we want him to return," she added.

Hussain is one of the most wanted terrorists in the Kashmir valley and carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head, according to the police report.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi urged people of the country to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement between August 13 to 15. As part of the movement, he urged Indians to change their social media DP to tricolour.

He also asked citizens to upload their selfies with the flag on a dedicated portal for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga.’