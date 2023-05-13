CHANGE LANGUAGE
Family Sages Protest As 20-Year-Old Student Found Hanging In J-K's Kathua
1-MIN READ

Family Sages Protest As 20-Year-Old Student Found Hanging In J-K’s Kathua

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 15:24 IST

Kathua, India

The young college student was found hanging in his hostel room in Kathua on Friday.

The young college student was found hanging in his hostel room in Kathua on Friday. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The family of the young boy has been relentlessly demanding for an investigation of the said matter and looking at causes that could have led to his decision

Family members of a 20-year-old college student, who died by suicide, staged a protest and blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway for nearly two hours on Saturday, demanding an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the youth’s death, officials said.

The deceased identified as Arun Kumar, a final year student of Government Degree College from Pathankot, was found hanging in his hostel room in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, they said.

His body was shifted to Government Medical College in Kathua for postmortem, they said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites on Saturday morning but they refused to accept it and later staged a sit-in at Lakhanpur, demanding an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of the youth, they said.

    Senior civil and police officers visited the protesters and persuaded them to disperse, assuring a fair investigation under inquest proceedings, the officials added.

    DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 13, 2023, 15:10 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 15:24 IST