Family Trapped Under Water in Subway Near Karnataka Vidhana Soudha Rescued

A family of six from Hyderabad travelling in a car amid a heavy downpour on Sunday got trapped in neck-deep water at KR circle underpass, which is just a stone’s throw away from the Vidhana Soudha — the seat of the state government — and had to be rescued by fire and emergency services personnel.

The condition of a woman who was in the car is said to be critical. She has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, the driver of the car, without realising the depth of water stagnating there, tried to zoom through. But when the vehicle reached the middle of the underpass, the vehicle almost got submerged.

The frantic driver and passengers got themselves out of the sinking vehicle, but due to the heavy downpour, the water level started increasing. As the family started crying for help, passersby rushed to their rescue.

They threw sarees and ropes to help the family remain afloat. Those entrapped tried to climb up to higher ground but failed. While two of them were dragged out by swimmers of the emergency services personnel, others were brought out using a ladder.