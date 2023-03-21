Fan Shakes, People Rush Out of Buildings as Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR | WATCH

After earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi NCR region on Tuesday night, videos surfaced where a fan could be seen shaking and people assembled at their residential society compound in Noida. The earthquake with 7.7 magnitude hit 90 km from Kalafgan, Afghanistan and also affected some other parts of northern India.

According to reports, the affected countries include Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

While of the videos showed a fan shaking from the ceiling, and another showed people rushing out of their homes in one of the societies in Noida. On social media, some users also claimed that some objects fell down at their homes due to the earthquake.

