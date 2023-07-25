Farhan Akhtar Gets Romantic With Shibani Dandekar But Fans Ruin Mood, Demand 'Don 3 With SRK'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved couples in BTown. Time and again, their adorable display of affection for each other wins the internet. Having said that, Farhan recently composed a romantic poem for his wife, and it’s all things sweet and dreamy. He shared the poetry with a happy photo of themselves.

Farhan’s poetry read, “All we need, is you & I, an empty street, a clear blue sky, a gentle breeze, some swaying trees, hands held together, conversation forever, That’s all we need, That’s all we need @shibaniakhtar."

Have a look:

Shivani on seeing the post, took to the comments section to acknowledge his gesture and wrote, “conversation forever???!!! 😱😱 you and me Foo #allweneed ❤️.” She then also shared an unseen photo of themselves and wrote, “All we need…. @faroutakhtar ❤️”

Have a look :

While fans on seeing the post gushed about their PDA, but then they had other demands too. Many fans took to the comments section demanding for a Don sequel with SRK and ZNMD 2. One of them wrote, “All I need is : Don 3 with SRK, ZNMD 2 with original start cast, dil chahta hai 2." “All we need is don 3 with Srk," read another one. Another comment read, “All we need is don 3 with Srk."

Farhan and Shibani had a dreamy wedding, at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala Bungalow last year. The couple dated for almost three years before taking their relationship to the next level. Several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan along with his family, Rhea Chakraborty, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra and Ritesh Sidwani attended the wedding.

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Farhan was asked how life has changed after their wedding, to which the actor-filmmaker shared, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will make a comeback as a filmmaker with the Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt-starrer Jee Le Zaraa. The film is expected to release next year. Besides this, Farhan’s production house - Excel Entertainment also has two other films Fukrey 3 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will be releasing soon.