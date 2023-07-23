Farmlands Inundated, 105 People Rescued in Akhnoor as Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods in Chenab

Hundreds of acres of land was inundated and a house washed away on Saturday as heavy rain led to a flash flood in the Chenab river in Jammu district’s Akhnoor area near the Pakistan border.

A rescue operation was launched by the district administration to bring the people, mostly tribals, to safer areas.

”Chenab is overflowing. The bunds around the banks are damaged. It has breached in a few places and is flowing close to villages, so we have come to evacuate people. Situation is under control,” Additional deputy Commissioner (ADC), Jammu, Harvinder Singh told PTI.

He said 105 persons have been evacuated from the area in view of the threat of rising water levels.

The National and the State Disaster Response Force and local officials were pressed into rescue operations.

”The situation is under control. In the morning the water level was high. We hope it doesn’t rise. We have urged people to stay away from river Chenab,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySp), SDRF, Arvinder Kotwal told PTI.

People said Chenab was getting dangerously close to their villages.

”There is a lot of danger as the river is cutting its course and getting closer to the village,” Garkhal resident Rahul Sharma said.

Pargwal farmer Rajinder Singh demanded compensation for crops damaged in the flood from the government.

”We appeal to the government for some compensation. In 2014 too, we did not get anything. My crops worth Rs 2-3 lakh is destroyed. I have nothing left,” Singh said.

With the situation looking grim and the monsoon likely to continue for a few more weeks, people are hopeful that the administration provides them with the necessary relief material.